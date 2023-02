2-month-old baby pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye

Fourty-eight hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, rescue teams pulled a 2-month-old baby alive Wednesday from the rubble in Kahramanmaras province. Muhammed Dogan Bostan, who was rescued from under the quake debris in Elbistan district, was referred to a hospital. Baby Muhammed was sucking his hand while being pulled out of the wreckage.