Video Turkey Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye hosts key Russıa-Ukraine summit amid rising tensions
05.15.2025 16:27
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye hosts key Russıa-Ukraine summit amid rising tensions

In this episode of Global Diplomacy, we cover the crucial peace talks being held in Istanbul today, where Türkiye plays a key role in facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties. We also dive into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East, analyzing its impact on regional dynamics and U.S. foreign policy. Stay tuned as we explore these pivotal events and their potential to shape the future of international relations.
