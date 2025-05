Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Visits Russia Amid Rising Tensions

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we take a closer look at the latest developments from Türkiye, including its growing brand power and economic transformation. We also explore the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the escalating humanitarian crisis, and Türkiye’s role in regional diplomacy. Join us as we unpack these critical global issues shaping the future of international relations.