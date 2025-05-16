Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Istanbul Talks Raise Hopes for End to Ukraine-Russia War

In this episode of Global Diplomacy, we break down the first direct talks in years between Ukraine and Russia, held in Istanbul with hopes of reaching a ceasefire. We also examine the U.S. decision to lift all sanctions on Syria—marking a dramatic shift in its Middle East policy—and unpack the major investment deals and backlash surrounding President Trump’s regional tour. Plus, we cover the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya and Türkiye’s expanding role on the global stage.