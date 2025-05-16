 Contact Us
Video Turkey Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Istanbul Talks Raise Hopes for End to Ukraine-Russia War
05.16.2025 16:06
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Istanbul Talks Raise Hopes for End to Ukraine-Russia War

In this episode of Global Diplomacy, we break down the first direct talks in years between Ukraine and Russia, held in Istanbul with hopes of reaching a ceasefire. We also examine the U.S. decision to lift all sanctions on Syria—marking a dramatic shift in its Middle East policy—and unpack the major investment deals and backlash surrounding President Trump’s regional tour. Plus, we cover the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya and Türkiye’s expanding role on the global stage.
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Istanbul Talks Raise Hopes for End to Ukraine-Russia War
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Istanbul Talks Raise Hopes for End to Ukraine-Russia War
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye hosts key Russıa-Ukraine summit amid rising tensions
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye hosts key Russıa-Ukraine summit amid rising tensions
Erdoğan highlights Türkiye's role in global peace efforts
Erdoğan highlights Türkiye's role in global peace efforts
Trump: I could go to Türkiye to join Russia, Ukraine talks
Trump: I could go to Türkiye to join Russia, Ukraine talks
Families in Türkiye hope for reunion as PKK disbands
Families in Türkiye hope for reunion as PKK disbands
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Trump Backs Türkiye as Venue for Ukraine-Russia Talks
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Trump Backs Türkiye as Venue for Ukraine-Russia Talks
Turkish government launches historic terror-free initiative
Turkish government launches historic terror-free initiative
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | PKK Announces Dissolution After Four Decades of Terror
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | PKK Announces Dissolution After Four Decades of Terror
PKK announces dissolution after four decades of terror
PKK announces dissolution after four decades of terror
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye-Iraq Ties Deepen After Erdoğan-Sudani Meeting
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye-Iraq Ties Deepen After Erdoğan-Sudani Meeting
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Israel Plans to Occupy All of Gaza For An Unknown Period
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Israel Plans to Occupy All of Gaza For An Unknown Period
President Erdoğan hails Red Crescent's global relief work
President Erdoğan hails Red Crescent's global relief work
Erdoğan and Trump talk ties, Ukraine, Gaza in phone call
Erdoğan and Trump talk ties, Ukraine, Gaza in phone call
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | United States Calls For Calm As Tensions Spike in South Asia
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | United States Calls For Calm As Tensions Spike in South Asia
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye Urges Israel to Halt Strikes Harming Syrian Unity
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Türkiye Urges Israel to Halt Strikes Harming Syrian Unity
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Turkish Deputy FM Cites Mass Civilian Losses in Gaza War
Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Turkish Deputy FM Cites Mass Civilian Losses in Gaza War