Türkiye’s Diplomacy | FM Hakan Fidan urges international effort for Ukraine-Russia peace

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we bring you the latest from the war in Ukraine, including Türkiye’s mediation efforts and the prospect of high-level peace talks involving global leaders. We also examine the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with UN officials warning of starvation and calling for urgent international action.