Türkiye’s Diplomacy | Fidan & Lavrov Meet in Moscow to Boost Bilateral Ties

In this episode of Türkiye’s Diplomacy, we delve into Türkiye's active efforts to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict and the occupied Gaza Strip. We also cover the recent trilateral summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, highlighting their strategic cooperation on regional stability and development. Join us as we explore Türkiye’s pivotal role in promoting peace and strengthening partnerships in a complex geopolitical landscape.