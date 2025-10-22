Türkiye's Diplomacy | Erdoğan begins Gulf tour, arrives in Kuwait to boost ties

In this episode of Türkiye's Diplomacy, we explore the Türkiye’s pivotal role in maintaining the fragile U.S.-sponsored ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Through intensive diplomatic efforts, Türkiye aims to prevent a resurgence of violence and foster lasting stability in the region. News editor Mustafa Kocakenar and Dr. Nourhan El-Bayaa, professor of strategic studies at Istanbul Aydın University and UNDP consultant, provide expert analysis on Türkiye’s mediation efforts and their impact on Middle East peace and security.