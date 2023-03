Erdoğan vows to 'erase traces' of massive earthquakes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday promised to heal the wounds of victims of powerful earthquakes that hit the country's southern region last month and claimed more than 45,000 lives. "Hopefully, we will erase the traces of the Feb. 6 earthquake as soon as possible," Erdoğan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament.