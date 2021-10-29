 Contact Us
Video > Erdoğan vows to achieve 2023 goals on Turkey's Republic Day
10.29.2021 21:35
Erdoğan vows to achieve 2023 goals on Turkey's Republic Day

"While the centennial of our Republic has now been clearly sighted on the horizon, we will not allow any power, any dirty scenario or any insidious attack, which seeks Turkey's stumbling, to deter us from our path. We as the nation will firmly hold onto our unity, solidarity and brotherhood, which are our biggest assurances, and endeavour to achieve our cause of a great and strong Turkey," Erdoğan said while vowing to reach Turkey's 2023, 2053, and 2071 goals.
