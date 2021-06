Newly-appointed Real coach Ancelotti believes' in Gareth Bale

" With this team and without the players that were out on loan like (Gareth) Bale, like (Martin) Odegaard, like (Dani) Ceballos, Madrid reached the Champions League semi-final and fought until the end in La Liga. So, yes, of course it is (competitive)," Carlo Ancelotti -- Real Madrid head coach -- said in a statement.