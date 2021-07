Italy beat England 3-2 in dramatic penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 title

This was the moment Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a second England penalty kick to clinch the European Championship on Sunday in a 3-2 shootout win after an extra-time draw at one goal each at Wembley Stadium. Fans in Rome poured into the streets and launched fireworks to celebrate their first European Championship since 1968.