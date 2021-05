Beşiktaş win thrilling TSL title race on goal difference

Beşiktaş claimed their 16th Turkish Super League title on Saturday, edging out rivals Galatasaray by one goal on goal difference with a dramatic 2-1 win at Göztepe. The three-team title race -- Fenerbahçe finished two points behind in third -- went down to the final day after Beşiktaş suffered back-to-back defeats against Galatasaray and Fatih Karagümrük.