Teenager Armita critical after alleged encounter over hijab

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition in Tehran after falling into a coma on Sunday, following a confrontation with agents on the metro for violating the hijab law. That's according to two prominent rights activists, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. CCTV footage shared by state news agency IRNA shows Armita Geravand without the mandatory hijab.