Despite the relative calm, Syrians continue to endure poverty

Nesma Daher has survived years of war in a Damascus suburb that was once on the frontlines of Syria's long conflict. However, even after the guns fell silent in her area, life continues to present challenges for her. As a widow, Daher shares that there are times when she can only provide one meal a day for her four children. She expresses, "From the day my husband passed away, the days have been tough and have only grown more difficult with time. My days are incredibly challenging."