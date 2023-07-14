 Contact Us
Video Middle East Despite the relative calm, Syrians continue to endure poverty
07.14.2023 16:02
Go to next video when video is over
Subscribe

Despite the relative calm, Syrians continue to endure poverty

Nesma Daher has survived years of war in a Damascus suburb that was once on the frontlines of Syria's long conflict. However, even after the guns fell silent in her area, life continues to present challenges for her. As a widow, Daher shares that there are times when she can only provide one meal a day for her four children. She expresses, "From the day my husband passed away, the days have been tough and have only grown more difficult with time. My days are incredibly challenging."
Despite the relative calm, Syrians continue to endure poverty
Despite the relative calm, Syrians continue to endure poverty
Israelis take to streets to protest Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul plan
Israelis take to streets to protest Netanyahu govt's judicial overhaul plan
Illegal Israeli settlements: Israel approves thousands of building permits in West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlements: Israel approves thousands of building permits in West Bank
Israeli police use violence to quell anti-govt protesters
Israeli police use violence to quell anti-govt protesters
Israel approves thousands of building permits in occupied West Bank
Israel approves thousands of building permits in occupied West Bank
Israeli atrocities: Several Palestinians killed in occupied territories
Israeli atrocities: Several Palestinians killed in occupied territories
Israeli army demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian
Israeli army demolishes West Bank home of Palestinian
Israeli atrocities continue: 3-year-old Palestinian child shot dead by Israeli forces
Israeli atrocities continue: 3-year-old Palestinian child shot dead by Israeli forces
Gaza aftermath: After bombs, Gazan children still have nightmare
Gaza aftermath: After bombs, Gazan children still have nightmare
Palestinians rally against flag march by Israeli settlers in Jerusalem
Palestinians rally against flag march by Israeli settlers in Jerusalem
Israel atrocities: 12 Palestinians killed after Israeli attacks on Gaza
Israel atrocities: 12 Palestinians killed after Israeli attacks on Gaza
Israel military targets civilians in occupied Gaza Strip
Israel military targets civilians in occupied Gaza Strip
Israel military targets civilians in occupied Gaza Strip
Israel military targets civilians in occupied Gaza Strip
Scores of people die in stampede in Yemen's capital
Scores of people die in stampede in Yemen's capital
Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Fitr despite tensions
Palestinian people prepare for Eid al-Fitr despite tensions
Dozens of Yemenis killed in stampede in capital Sanaa
Dozens of Yemenis killed in stampede in capital Sanaa