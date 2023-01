U.S. fraud trial begins over Elon Musk's 2018 Tesla tweets

Jury selection began on Tuesday in a California courtroom over whether Elon Musk committed fraud with a pair of 2018 tweets saying he was poised to take Tesla private. The tweets sent the Tesla share price on a rollercoaster ride and Musk is being sued by shareholders who say the tycoon acted recklessly and cost them billions of dollars.