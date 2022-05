UN: Nearly 193 million people are in acute food insecurity

Luca Russo -- food crises analyst -- said: "The main number of the global report is 193 million people facing a level of acute food insecurity. This is a record number, it is [an increase of] 40 million [people] higher than last year. if you look [at] this on the long-term trend, it is two times the number that we had six years ago. So, what is really worrying is the trends that we are facing in terms of acute food insecurity."