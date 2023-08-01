Türkiye welcomes record number of tourists in first half of 2023

After enduring challenging times due to the pandemic, Türkiye has once again become a major attraction for tourists from all around the world. During the January-June period, the country's tourism revenues saw a remarkable 27% increase, reaching $21.7 billion. In the first half of the year, Türkiye welcomed a total of 22.2 million visitors, including foreign tourists and Turkish citizens residing abroad, showing a significant rise of 20.6% compared to the previous year.