Erdoğan: We have an aim to build a great and powerful Turkey

"With the aim of building a great and powerful Turkey, we are taking firm steps forward in the economy, as well as many other fields. With the growth rate we will achieve in 2021, we will prove that we are the fastest-rising economy in the world and that we are getting closer to our goal step-by-step," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan -- the Presıdent of the Republic of Turkey -- stressed in his remarks.