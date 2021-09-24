 Contact Us
Video Erdoğan: Clean energy sources should be expanded
09.24.2021
Erdoğan: Clean energy sources should be expanded

"Even the most remote corners of the world are faced with natural disasters, health problems, economic and social problems triggered by the climate crisis. This crisis can only be managed through global cooperation. In this, we should not leave anyone behind and ensure fair burden sharing. The formula is clear. The use of traditional energy sources should be reduced, renewable and clean energy resources should be expanded, and energy efficiency should be increased," Erdoğan said.
Ukraine plans to purchase dozens of Turkey's locally-made Bayraktar drones
