Trump at 214 electoral votes, Harris at 179: US media

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected.

Tallies are tumbling in, with US media projecting wins for Trump so far in 20 states including big prizes Texas and Ohio, and other reliably Republican-leaning states.

Harris has so far captured eight states -- Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont -- as well as the US capital Washington.

So far, that gives Trump 214 electoral votes and Harris 179.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

- HARRIS (179) -

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

- TRUMP (214) -

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (30)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (4)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (17)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (40)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (4)

Wyoming (3)