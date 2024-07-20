Biden, Netanyahu meeting to focus on Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap deal, US official says

White House National Security Council Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday said President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss ways to reach a deal on cease-fire in Gaza and return of hostages during their meeting on Monday.

"Overriding focus of the meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu is going to be about the ceasefire and hostage deal," Sullivan told Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

He said Biden will focus his energy with Netanyahu to "get this deal done in the coming weeks."

Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives, and some 250 hostages were taken.

The group returned 110 captives and Israel released some Palestinian detainees during a seven-day truce that ended Dec. 1.

Biden unveiled proposals for a three-phased truce on May 31, and talks continue.

Sullivan said there are some technical details regarding the cease-fire deal to be worked out about the "Phase 1 to Phase 2 sequence."

"We believe there is an opportunity to get it done. We are mindful that there remain obstacles in the way, and let's use next week to try to clear through those obstacles and get to a deal," he said, echoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks on Friday.

Blinken said the US is driving towards the "goal line" of getting a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, adding: "We're inside the 10-yard line."

Asked if he is optimistic, Sullivan responded: "I have learned the hard way never to use the word optimism in the same sentence as the Middle East."

"What I will say is that I think we have our best opportunity now that we have had since the last brief hostage deal in November to get to an outcome. It is there for the taking," he said.

Asked about Netanyahu's expected speech addressing US Congress on Wednesday, Sullivan said he believes it "will be one that doesn't look like 2015" but more reflective of circumstances of today. Netanyahu had criticized the nuclear deal with Iran in his address nine years ago.

"I expect to have constructive conversations with the Israeli government in the days leading up to the speech," he added.
















