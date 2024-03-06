Trump and Biden lead Super Tuesday elections, yet neither achieves full victory

Super Tuesday played out in accordance to most polls, as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump dominated on the biggest US election day of the primary season with the most amount of states taking part in primaries and caucuses on a single day.

Biden swept all 15 states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont. The only blemish he suffered was a loss in the US territory of American Samoa to virtually unknown entrepreneur candidate Jason Palmer.

Trump secured wins in the 12 states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The state of Utah suffered technical glitches in its Republican caucus resulting in delays in the final vote tally and the state of Alaska's polls closed the latest due to its further time zone meaning it will take longer for the results to be counted.

Trump's challenger, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, won the state of Vermont, but it did not detract from his overall election dominance.

"They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one. And they tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there's never been one like this," Trump said from his election night watch party at his Florida resort.

"Nov. 5 is right around the corner," Trump continued, referring to the 2024 presidential election day later this year. "Nov. 5 is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country."

While Haley has vowed to remain in the race if she stays competitive through the Super Tuesday elections, Trump is the clear frontrunner and presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican party.

If that is the case, it sets the stage for a rematch of the 2020 presidential election in which Biden defeated Trump. Trump has maintained that the election was stolen, to which there has been no evidence. He is also facing 91 criminal charges: 47 state charges including trying to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia and 44 federal charges including his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

Biden said his Super Tuesday dominance sent a clear message heading into his likely rematch with Trump.

"Today, millions of voters across the country made their voices heard, showing that they are ready to fight back against Donald Trump's extreme plan to take us backwards," the president said in a statement as the election results came in.

"[Trump] is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people," Biden continued. "He is determined to destroy our democracy, rip away fundamental freedoms like the ability for women to make their own health care decisions, and pass another round of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthy...and he'll do or say anything to put himself in power."

After the Super Tuesday results, Biden has accumulated nearly one third of the 1,968 delegates needed to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump has garnered nearly 75% of the 1,215 delegates needed to receive the Republican presidential nomination.