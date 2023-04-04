Trump to appear in New Your court after historic indictment

Former US President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Tuesday after he was indicted in New York.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump last week on charges related to a "hush money" payment to Stormy Daniels.

Trump supporters gathered in front of the courthouse in Manhattan ahead of his arraignment amid heightened security.

New York City's famous Naked Cowboy, an American street performer, was in the crowd to support Trump.

Ayton Eller, a Trump supporter from Brooklyn told Anadolu that he came to support the former president.

"It is all fake," he said, referring to the indictment.

Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared at a rally outside the courthouse. She criticized Democrats and defended her party's policies as Trump supporters cheered her on.

"We're the party that will bring peace to the world like President Trump did, not World War III, like Joe Biden is doing," she said.

One supporter carried a banner which read: "Indict Alvin Bragg," the District Attorney who presented evidence to the grand jury.

The Secret Service is scheduled to accompany Trump.

The former president is not expected to be put in handcuffs. He will later return to the state of Florida shortly after his court appearance.

Trump called the indictment a "witch hunt" and "political persecution".

The indictment marks the first time in US history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump faces more than 30 counts in the indictment, according to media reports citing sources.

The indictment remains under seal so it is not possible to tell what charges Trump faces. It will remain so until Bragg officially announces the indictment.