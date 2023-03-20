TikTok to tell Congress it has 150 million monthly active U.S. users

TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020.

The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The app is facing growing pressure from the Biden administration and lawmakers including calls by many in Congress to ban the app who fear its U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government.

















