Author Marianne Williamson formally announces bid for US presidency in 2024

Author Marianne Williamson officially announced Saturday her bid for US president in 2024.

The progressive Democrat who also ran in 2020, launched her campaign at an event at Union Station in Washington D.C.

"I am now officially a candidate for the President of the United States," the 70-year-old author said on her website.

"I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America," she said. "We need a politics that treats not just symptoms, but cause. That does not base itself on the crass imperatives of endless corporate profit, but on the eternal imperatives of our principles and values."

Williamson is the first Democrat to officially announce a bid for the 2024 nomination and is likely to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden who said he intends to run but has yet to make an official announcement.