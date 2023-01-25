US House Speaker removes Schiff, Swalwell from intelligence panel

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy banned California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell on Tuesday from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

"I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee,'' McCarthy said in a tweet.

''I am committed to returning the House Intelligence Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.''

McCarthy also said in a letter sent to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that the "misuse" of the panel during the past four years ''severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe.''

The move did not come as a surprise, as Democrats voted in 2021 to eject two Republicans, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, from congressional committees when they held the majority.