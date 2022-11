Republican candidate J.D. Vance -- the author of bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy" who is backed by former president Donald Trump -- on Tuesday bested Democratic lawmaker Tim Ryan in the race for Ohio's open Senate seat, media projections said.

The win for the Republicans does not represent a gain of a seat in the 100-member Senate, as the contenders were vying to replace retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman.

ABC and NBC both called the contest in Vance's favor.