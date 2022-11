Polling stations closed Tuesday in several states in the high-stakes US midterm elections, with control of Congress up for grabs and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda in the balance.

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky were the first to close polling places at 6:00 pm (2300 GMT). At stake are all 435 seats in the House, one-third of the Senate and a slew of state and local positions. Five states are holding referendums on abortion.