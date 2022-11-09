BECCA BALINT WILL BE VERMONTS FIRST WOMAN IN US CONGRESS

 Contact Us
Published November 09,2022
Democrat Becca Balint will become the first woman elected to the US Congress from Vermont, US broadcasters have projected.

Vermont, in the north-east of the country, was the last remaining US state not to have elected a woman to Congress.

Balint will also become the first openly LGBTQ person to represent the state.

Balint defeated Republican nominee Liam Madden and will take over from Republican Peter Welch.

Welch, a Democrat, was elected to represent Vermont in the Senate, replacing long-serving Patrick Leahy. Leahy, 82, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and didn't seek re-election.