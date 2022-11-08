Donald Trump teases 2024 presidential announcement

Former US president Donald Trump has hinted he will soon launch another bid for the White House, telling a campaign rally on Monday he will make a "very big announcement" on November 15.



Speaking on the eve of midterm elections, Trump said he would make an announcement at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.



"We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow," he said.



"This incredible journey that we are on together has only just begun."



Republicans would "take back the House [of Representatives]. We're going to take back the Senate. And we're going to take back America," Trump said.



"And in 2024 most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," he added.



Trump spoke the day before midterm elections, where eligible voters are set to determine the majorities in the US Congress - composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate - as well as deciding on numerous governorships and other important offices.



His comments stoked speculation that he is headed for a rematch against President Joe Biden, in 2024.



Biden has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election in 2024.



