New Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan assumes office

Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took charge of the ministry from his predecessor Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.



Fidan, who served as National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief since 2010, was appointed foreign minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Erdogan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after attending the oath-taking and inauguration ceremonies at the parliament and presidential complex in the capital Ankara, respectively.



Foreign ministers worldwide extended congratulations to Fidan on his appointment.



Fidan, 55, was appointed MIT chief by then-prime minister Erdogan in May 2010. Before his appointment to MIT, Fidan worked in Erdogan's office as a deputy undersecretary.



He is married and has three children.