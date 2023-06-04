Türkiye to work with all ‘partners to establish a more just and peaceful order’: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that Türkiye will continue to increase dialogue with countries and prioritize diplomacy to ensure global peace.

"By making the best use of the new period for Türkiye, we will reinforce our country's position as a regional power and a global actor," Erdoğan told foreign guests at a dinner he hosted at the Cankaya Palace in the national capital of Ankara.

"We will continue to work with all our stakeholders and partners to establish a more just and peaceful order," he said.

Earlier Saturday, Erdoğan took the oath of office as Türkiye's president in parliament.

Later, the presidential complex hosted an inauguration ceremony attended by high-level officials from 81 countries, including 50 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary, and ministerial-level officials, and representatives of international organizations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Among the attendees were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We will continue to develop our cooperation in every field with a win-win understanding on the basis of our common interests," said Erdoğan. "So far, we have followed a strong, entrepreneurial and humanitarian diplomacy on the field and at the table, with a principled and determined stance."

Türkiye's main goal is to build the 21st century as a century of peace, prosperity and stability, he said.

"We will work to establish stability in our region and beyond, with an attitude based on common sense, conscience and moderation, prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy," he added.