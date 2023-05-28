Erdoğan: Turkish voters gave us responsibility to rule for next five years

Speaking to thousands of supporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I extend my gratitude to every individual in our nation who has once again entrusted us with the responsibility of ruling Türkiye for the next five years. I am deeply appreciative of the trust and confidence you have shown in our leadership. Your support serves as a testament to the strength and unity of our country. We will work diligently to fulfill the duties and obligations that come with this mandate, striving to make Türkiye a prosperous and inclusive nation for all its citizens. Thank you for your unwavering support."



'We have completed 2nd round of the presidential election with the favour of our nation,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during an Istanbul rally while expressing his gratitude to the nation.



Addressing supporters atop a bus in Istanbul, Erdoğan, who has led Türkiye for two decades, thanked people for voting and said he completed Sunday's runoff vote against challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with their support.



Official final results have not yet been released, but data based on the vast majority of ballot boxes counted showed Erdoğan leading with roughly 52% support.





