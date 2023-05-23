Majority of Turkish voters in Germany backs Erdoğan in presidential election

"I voted for Erdoğan because he deserves to be re-elected," says Esra Kose, 45, who like the majority of Turkish voters in Germany backs the incumbent president.

Kose, who has lived for nearly two decades in Europe's top economy and wears a Muslim headscarf, cast her ballot for Turkey's ruling AK Party in Essen, in the western industrial region of the Ruhr.

It is the Turkish leader's biggest stronghold in Germany, where the second round of voting began Saturday and lasts until late Tuesday, five days before the run-off election in Turkey.

In the first round in early May, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won more than 75 percent of the vote in Essen, around 10 points above the average of 65 percent in Germany, which has the largest Turkish community abroad with its 1.5 million voters.

"I voted for Erdoğan because with him, the country is going in the right direction," said Nevin Toy-Unkel, another voter in Essen.

The 53-year-old AK Party supporter grew up in Germany and like many second and third-generation Turks in the Ruhr, she is the child of a miner.

Around the neck of Toy-Unkel, an interior designer based in Marl near Essen, hangs a necklace with the crescent and star of the Turkish flag.

Her father was originally from Konya in central Turkey, another Erdogan stronghold.

In front of the Grugahalle arena in Essen, transformed for the occasion into a gigantic polling station, Turkish flags flap under a radiant sun.

Some voters have donned t-shirts in the national colours and are making the pro-Erdoğan four-finger salute.

Accompanied by her mother Esra Kose, 18-year-old Feyza Kose cast her ballot on Monday.

Wearing Western clothes and preparing to study physics and mathematics, Feyza said her vote also went to Erdoğan.

"He's made the right decisions for the country," she said.









