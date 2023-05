News Turkish Politics Counting begins in Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections

The counting of ballots has begun in Turkey's high-stakes elections after some 64 million citizens were called on to vote for a new president and parliament on Sunday.



The first reliable results are expected later in the evening, after polling stations closed at 5 pm (1400 GMT) as planned.



According to Turkey's electoral commission, voting went ahead without disruptions.