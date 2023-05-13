Erdoğan calls on presidential candidate Kılıçdaroğlu prove his claims about Russian interference in May 14 elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday criticized opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's claim that Russia is interfering in Türkiye's elections.

At a rally in Istanbul ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, Erdoğan said, quoting the Kremlin spokesperson: "(Dmitry) Peskov said: 'He (Kılıçdaroğlu) is lying, he should explain (his claims), he should prove it.'

"Do you have proof? No! Then he starts shifting around. He says: 'We heard something like that. There's no evidence but (it's) possible.' What kind of politics is that? My nation will not surrender this country to you."

On Thursday, Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance accused Russia of being behind videos meant to discredit presidential candidates for the May 14 elections.

Peskov on Friday categorically denied any Russian interference in the Turkish elections, adding: "Those who spread such rumors are liars."

"Kemal says we will impose sanctions on Russia. … What kind of mindset is this? What kind of understanding is this?" Erdoğan said.

He added that Russia is one of Türkiye's most important allies in agriculture, the defense industry, and tourism.

"Where do nearly 5.5 million tourists come to us from? From Russia. What will you do about it? Will you do it with the instructions you got from America? Are you going to do it on the instructions you got from (US President Joe) Biden?

"Biden instructed: 'We have to bring Erdoğan down.' I know this. All my people know this. Now, tomorrow, the ballot boxes will give an answer to Biden as well," Erdoğan said.

At his final election eve rally, Erdoğan said while the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are ravaging the region, Türkiye continues its role as a mediator to stop the bloodshed.

"Now he (Kılıçdaroğlu) is attacking Russia. Know your place! A statesman would not rise up and attack such a country.

"You need to get along well with the West, with Russia, with America, as well. Erdoğan has done this in the world. We did not sacrifice our country for the sake of the West. We did not drag it into the fire," he added.

On Sunday, Türkiye will go to polls to elect the president and also members of the 600-seat parliament.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Ogan. Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.