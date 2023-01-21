Turkish opposition parties condemn Quran burning in Sweden

Senior members of Turkish opposition on Saturday condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in Stockholm.

"The inhumane attack on the Holy Quran in front of our embassy in Stockholm is unacceptable. We know well the purpose of this disrespect that will hurt billions of Muslims. I condemn this fascism which is the pinnacle of hate crime," main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter.

Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) leader Ali Babacan also strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying the act was carried out with "racist and anti-Islamic motives."

"I also appeal to my Muslim friends in Sweden: I believe that the majority of the Swedish people do not support these radical ideas and I know that you will not lose your common sense," Babacan said on Twitter.

Future Party (Gelecek) head Ahmet Davutoglu said on Twitter: "I condemn the vile attack on the Holy Quran, in Sweden. The Swedish government should take the necessary steps against Islamophobia."

He called on the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that the attackers do not go unpunished.

"Those who feed and grow Islamophobia and racism are clearly committing hate crimes! I strongly condemn those who perpetrate and condone the vile attack on our life guide Qur'an in front of Turkish embassy in Sweden!" Felicity Party (Saadet) leader Temel Karamollaoglu said on Twitter.

The condemnations came after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burnt a copy of the Holy Quran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.