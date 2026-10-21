Türkiye, Azerbaijan presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments in a phone call on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdogan said Türkiye and Azerbaijan would further strengthen their cooperation, drawing on their bonds of brotherhood, the directorate said on US social media platform X.

Erdogan also congratulated Aliyev on the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence.

The Turkish president invited Aliyev to attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Ankara, according to the directorate.





