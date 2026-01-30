Türkiye opposes military action against Iran: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country's issues by its own people.

"We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran," Fidan said, speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.

"We hope that Iran's internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention," he added.

The remarks came after a meeting between the two foreign ministers held in Istanbul on Friday.

Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's statements that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms."

- 'REGIONAL OWNERSHIP' OF SOLUTIONS

The foreign minister also said that regional and bilateral issues were discussed in depth during the meeting, stressing that stability and security in the region remain among the core priorities of Türkiye's foreign policy.

"Ensuring the stability and security of our region is one of the fundamental priorities of our foreign policy. We have always advocated that regional problems should be resolved through a sense of regional ownership."

He noted that Türkiye conducts its policies in the Middle East, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus entirely in line with this principle.

Fidan also emphasized that the peace and prosperity of neighboring Iran are of great importance not only for Türkiye but for the broader region.

The minister said developments in Iran are being closely monitored.

"We would like to reiterate our deep sorrow over the loss of lives during the protests and extend our condolences to the Iranian people. It is encouraging that the incidents have largely subsided. We hope that calm will be permanent."





- 'NEGOTIATION AND DIPLOMACY'

He also warned that the PKK terrorist organization has been attempting to exploit recent developments, underlining that this poses a danger not only to Türkiye but also to Iran.

Stressing the need for a joint struggle against the PKK, Fidan further highlighted the critical importance of resuming Iran-US nuclear negotiations on constructive grounds in order to reduce regional tensions.

"The negotiations would also pave the way for the lifting of sanctions on Iran and for Iran's integration into the international economic system. These steps would bring significant gains for all parties. At this stage, relations need to be normalized on the basis of a new agreement," Fidan said.

He reiterated that Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has consistently conveyed to all counterparts its opposition to any military intervention against Iran.

Recalling that President Erdogan spoke earlier today with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Fidan said: "We repeat once again from here that we are against resorting to military options to resolve problems. We do not believe this would be effective. We advocate negotiation and diplomacy. What has happened in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza remains fresh in our memories. While we are still trying to heal the wounds of the past, opening a new wound in our region would benefit no one."

Pointing out that countries in the region seek peace, stability, and tranquility, Fidan said that all parties are therefore being called to the negotiating table. He added that addressing issues separately once negotiations begin would facilitate reaching solutions.

- 'ISRAEL MUST END ITS DESTABILIZING POLICIES IN REGION'

Fidan said he reiterated to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that Türkiye stands ready to provide all necessary support for resolving issues through peaceful means.

"At the same time, we observe that Israel is attempting to persuade the US to carry out a military strike against Iran. These efforts by Israel have the potential to severely damage the already fragile stability of our region. We hope that the US administration will act with prudence and will not allow this to happen. Israel must put an end to its destabilizing policies in the region," he said.





- LATEST DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING GAZA

Fidan also said that recent developments concerning Gaza were discussed during the meeting.

"Today, the urgent issue before us is to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and enable them to look to the future with hope. The second phase of the Gaza peace plan has begun. Our country has made a serious contribution to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. We will continue to play an active role in the next phase as well," he said.

Recalling that Türkiye is part of the Board of Peace mechanisms, Fidan added: "I will also participate in the work of the Gaza Executive Board in order to support the Gaza Administration National Committee and the efforts of the High Representative."

Fidan outlined Türkiye's core objectives regarding Gaza, stating: "Gaza must be governed by Gazans. Gaza's borders must not be altered. Reconstruction in Gaza must be carried out for Gazans, based on the needs and future of the people of Gaza. As Türkiye, we are assuming responsibility and taking initiative based on these principles."





