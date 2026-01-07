Oman’s foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Thursday

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi will visit Türkiye on Thursday for bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on issues, including developments in Gaza, Yemen and Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

During the meetings, Fidan is expected to praise Oman's role in promoting dialogue-based solutions to regional issues and to reaffirm Türkiye's support for efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Yemen based on constitutional legitimacy.

The minister will also say that Ankara hopes a conference planned in Riyadh at the invitation of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council will contribute to stability in the country.

The talks will also address developments in Gaza. Fidan is expected to stress that forcing civilians-particularly those facing urgent shelter needs-to endure harsh winter conditions is incompatible with ceasefire terms. He is also expected to call on the international community to increase pressure on Israel to allow sufficient and uninterrupted humanitarian aid into the territory.

The Turkish foreign minister will underline that the Gaza process should advance to a second phase and that Ankara is sharing its views on proposed implementation mechanisms with relevant parties.

He is also expected to criticize Israel's announcement of recognizing Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation, describing the move as a new step in what Türkiye views as efforts to extend destabilizing policies across the wider region.

Fidan is further expected to underline the importance of clearing Syria of terrorists for the security of both Türkiye and the region and to urge an end to Israeli attacks that target Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He will also reiterate Türkiye's call for an immediate ceasefire and peace in Sudan.

Trade between Türkiye and Oman reached $1.18 billion as of Nov. 2025 and Fidan is expected to emphasize Ankara's goal of raising bilateral trade volume to a joint target of $5 billion.

The two countries held the 13th Session of the Türkiye-Oman Joint Committee in Ankara in December 2025, and during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Oman in October, they signed 16 agreements, including a decision to establish a Türkiye-Oman Coordination Council to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.





