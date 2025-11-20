Erdoğan: Family values must withstand cultural, digital threats

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "Family and Culture-Art Symposium" at the Beştepe National Library.

President Erdoğan emphasized, "We are taking the necessary measures against impositions like de-gendering and deviant movements like LGBT, not allowing the slightest compromise, negligence, or complacency."



Erdoğan added, "In a period where global capitalism is opening new fronts, cultural imperialism and the intensity of digital encirclement are increasing globally, we are highly protective of the institution of the family."



Erdoğan stated, "According to data released by TÜİK, the total fertility rate measured last year was 1.48. We are currently experiencing a disaster."

President Erdoğan cautioned, "The alarm bells for our future are ringing loudly. No one who thinks about the future of this country can remain indifferent to this."

"AS A SOCIETY, WE ARE BECOMING INDIVIDUALISTIC AND LONELY"



Data shows that our youth are now marrying at older ages. In 2024, the average age of marriage reached 25.8 for women and 28.3 for men. One-third of all divorces occur within the first five years of marriage. We are becoming a more individualistic society. We are becoming lonelier. The average household size, which was 4 people in 2008, decreased to 3.11 people in 2024.

"When we look at the family, we see the nation, and when we look at the nation, we see the civilization that forms it. The family is like a school; it is the academy of patience, compassion, and sacrifice. We are highly protective of the institution of the family. We are taking all necessary measures against impositions like de-gendering and deviant movements such as LGBT. We are combating content on social media and digital platforms that targets individuals, our family structure, societal configuration, and values."