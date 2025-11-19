Crashed military aircraft wreckage brought to Türkiye for probe

Most of the wreckage of the C-130 military cargo aircraft that crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border has been transported to Türkiye.

A "crash investigation team" that was formed and deployed to the site immediately after the incident is continuing its work. After detailed examinations in the area, the aircraft debris was carefully loaded onto trucks. The majority of the C-130's wreckage has now been brought to Türkiye.

The debris will be examined at the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in central Anatolian Kayseri province, which operates under the Ministry of National Defense's Military Factories Directorate.

Meanwhile, analysis of the aircraft's black box has begun. The cause of the incident is expected to become clear once the on-site inspections and black box decoding are completed. The crash investigation team will continue its work at the crash site until the weekend.

The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on Nov. 11, causing the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.

National Defense Minister Yasar Guler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that decoding the flight recorders and obtaining initial findings would take at least two months.

"According to preliminary findings, although not certain, the tail section breaks off first. Then it splits into three parts. These will be clarified by the black box," the minister explained, adding that the black box is currently being examined by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS).



