Ankara presents its views, positions on Syria at talks in US: Turkish foreign minister

Ankara presented its views on Syria during talks in Washington, DC, on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"How can the problem areas, particularly in southern and northern Syria and other regions, be managed more effectively? How can work be done on the Caesar Act? We had the opportunity to examine these issues in detail and present our views and positions," Fidan told Turkish media outlets, including Anadolu, in the US capital.

Fidan said he had been invited to meet with numerous US officials at the White House, including his counterpart Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack.

"Of course, my presence at the White House today coincided with the visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa," he added.

Fidan said that while al-Sharaa was meeting with US President Donald Trump and his team, he was also invited to join them.

"We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace, and regional security," he added.