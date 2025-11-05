Startups to establish future partnerships at Türkiye E-Commerce Week

Türkiye E-Commerce Week in Istanbul will bring together members of the country's digital commerce industry, which has reached a volume of $90 billion, to establish partnerships, including entrepreneurs, investors and corporate brands, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Organized by the Ministry of Trade with contributions from the E-commerce Operators Association (ETID) and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) E-Commerce Council, and with Anadolu as its Global Communication Partner, events during Türkiye E-Commerce Week will be held on Nov. 21-22 at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar Convention Center.

A joint statement from the event partners said Monday that the S2B (Startup to Business) Meetings, to be held as part of this year's event themed "Future-Commerce," will bring startups, investors and corporate brands together in the same venue.

The statement noted that the goal is to provide a platform for discussions that match the needs of large-scale companies with the innovative solutions of entrepreneurs, sowing the seeds for strategic collaborations and new-generation partnerships.

- Future Factory

The announcement said that in addition to the S2B meetings, the "Future Factory Area" will showcase the creativity of young entrepreneurs, startups, women leaders, universities and technology parks.

The statement emphasized that the S2B meetings to be held at the Future Factory will offer participants the opportunity to discover new generation business models through artificial intelligence (AI) workshops, entrepreneurship games and innovative training modules.

It was also reported that this special area will feature networking sessions, project presentations and interactive content.

DIGITAL ECONOMY

The statement also said that digital commerce has reached an annual volume of $90 billion, noting that the event will bring together a broad ecosystem ranging from investors to entrepreneurs, marketplaces to SMEs, logistics and payment systems companies to academics.

The announcement said the event will feature panels discussing the future of the sector, such as "Trade Transformed by AI," "Behavioral Science and Consumer Mindset" and "Roadmaps for Startups."

It also noted that the Turkish E-Commerce Awards ceremony will showcase the leading brands, entrepreneurs and producers of digital transformation.

The statement also indicated that the masterclass and workshop sessions organized at the event venue will offer participants an interactive learning environment with practical content ranging from digital campaign design to user experience and data analytics to social media strategies.

It also said the event will feature digital exhibitions and installations that bring together technology, art and culture, aiming to provide participants with a unique experience.





