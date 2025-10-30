ISTANBUL STANDS AMONG EURASIAS BUSINESS, CULTURAL CENTERS: RUSSIA

Istanbul is one of the commercial and cultural centers of Eurasia, where the major hubs of economic growth and key routes are concentrated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The Russian president's statement was read at the 18th edition of the Verona Eurasia Economic Forum, which brings together politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, and experts from diverse backgrounds, according to the Kremlin.

Putin said meetings held at the forum provide a platform for in-depth discussion on pressing global economic issues while also contributing to international cooperation, noting that the forum is key in the transition to a multipolar world order.

This year's Verona Eurasia Economic Forum is themed "New Energy for New Economic Realities."

Putin stated that the forum will focus on expanding existing cooperation in energy, digital economy, investments, science and tech-related innovation, transportation, and logistics.

The event is organized by the Italian non-governmental organization Associazione Conoscere Eurasia on Thursday and Friday with the slogan "The Art of Innovation."





