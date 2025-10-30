Merz vows to enhance Türkiye-Germany partnership during Ankara visit

Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to strengthen Germany's partnership with Türkiye during his visit to Ankara on Thursday, emphasizing the distinctive nature of relations between the two nations.

"Türkiye and Germany share special and diverse relations -- in foreign and security policy, as well as in migration, energy, and trade," Merz said in a social media post ahead of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The conservative leader emphasized his commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. "I want to further expand our close partnership. That's why I'm in Ankara meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he said.

Chancellor Merz, who formed the new German coalition government in May, is making his inaugural visit to Ankara on Thursday. Ahead of the visit, his spokesman told reporters in Berlin that it will be highly important, offering an opportunity to discuss several key bilateral and international topics.



