Türkiye ready to join multinational Gaza task force

Türkiye at the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday emphasized its ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to participate in a multinational task force to be established in Gaza, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

According to a statement from the ministry on Thursday, Guler said important sessions were held at the NATO meeting, and issues such as the alliance's deterrence and defense posture, potential support to Ukraine, and other security matters were discussed.

Recalling that Türkiye ranks among the top five countries contributing forces to NATO, Guler said: "We emphasized our contributions to the alliance's defense and deterrence, especially through NATO operations and missions; the modernization of the Turkish Armed Forces with advanced weapons and systems; our determination to meet the 5% defense spending commitment target; our satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved in Gaza and our hope that it will mark the beginning of a fair two-state solution; the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid; Türkiye's commitment to continuing its humanitarian support and the readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces to take part in the multinational task force to be established in Gaza; our bilateral and NATO-level contributions to Ukraine; our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace; and the importance of Türkiye's full participation in defense initiatives led by the European Union, including the European Security Action Program (SAFE)."

"As a NATO Ally for more than 70 years, we conveyed our national stance and assessments to our counterparts on a wide range of topics, from the Alliance agenda and regional issues to European security," he added.

Guler said he held bilateral talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and UK Defense Secretary John Healey, as well as trilateral talks with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts, discussing opportunities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

He said Türkiye also signed a letter of intent on the Fires Centre of Excellence, and a memorandum on Distributed Synthetic Training High Visibility Project with allied defense ministers.

US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza says a temporary stabilization force will be deployed in Gaza to train and support Palestinian police forces. A ceasefire is currently in place in the Palestinian enclave after two years of war that killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians and destroyed the territory.





