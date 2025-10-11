Erdoğan: "Türkiye is much bigger than just Türkiye"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements in Rize during his Eastern Black Sea visit.

"We received news that soothed our hearts regarding Gaza. An agreement was reached between Hamas and Israel in the ceasefire negotiations, in which we were included."

"Do not forget, Türkiye is much bigger than just Türkiye. Türkiye's reputation, power, the weight of its word, are far, far beyond its economy, its population, or its territory. I salute Palestine and the Palestinians. Every step that brings joy to the innocent people of Gaza is acceptable to us. First, I will go to Gaza, and then you will go."

"Israel must completely stop its aggressive policies. The Israeli government must stand behind the signature it has affixed and abandon its threatening policies."

"We will support Palestine with all our strength. The prayers of the oppressed, along with our nation, are enough for us."

"The two-state solution is the key to peace. We will continue to advocate for a just peace tomorrow, just as we did yesterday."

"ISRAEL MUST STAND BEHIND ITS SIGNATURE"

