Erdoğan: We are working intensively for peace

Speaking at the AK Party Group Meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stated that diplomatic contacts for peace are continuing.

"WE WANT TO QUICKLY EXTRACT OUR REGION FROM THIS VISE"

"In our discussions with world leaders, the genocide in Gaza and Israel's increasing aggression are always at the top of the agenda. We draw attention to the disasters that the Israeli government, acting with the delusion of Arz-ı Mev'ud [the Promised Land], could drag our region into if left unchecked.

Our aim is to ensure lasting stability in our region before more innocent people die, before more destruction occurs, and before more blood and tears are shed. Our greatest desire is for the suffering endured by the oppressed people of Gaza for two years to end immediately.

We want to actively support U.S. President Mr. Trump's peace efforts and quickly extract our region from this vise it is stuck in. On one side, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Head of the National Intelligence Organization, and on the other, our counterparts are in constant contact."

"THEY HAVE TURNED GAZA INTO A MASSIVE PILE OF RUBBLE"

"For exactly two years now, they have surpassed even Hitler in their genocide crimes. They have inflicted every kind of cruelty and barbarism upon 2.5 million people whom they have confined to 365 square kilometers. They have brutally murdered journalists, doctors, and humanitarian aid workers. They used starvation as a weapon and caused innocent children to die of hunger. They have turned Gaza into a massive pile of rubble. But no matter what they did, they could not break the resistance of the people of Gaza.

They could not make the heroic sons of Gaza who defend their land kneel. Even though they turned Gaza into the world's largest children's cemetery, they could not force the people of Gaza into submission. As long as there is oppression, there will surely be the oppressed who resist the oppressor."