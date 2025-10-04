Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation center extended

 Contact Us
Published October 04,2025
The agreement between Türkiye and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on establishing a regional cooperation center in Türkiye has been extended, according to the Official Gazette on Saturday.

The decision, approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, extended the agreement signed on Feb. 9, 1999, for an additional five-year period starting from Feb. 15, 2025.

The decision, published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, shows that the extension aims to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Türkiye and UNIDO in the future.